PlayStation Store Sale: 25 Best PS4 Game Sales of the Week

This week there are two large promotional sales live on the PlayStation Store: the "Critics Choice" sale, which discounts critically-acclaimed 2019 games, and the "Remasters & Retro" sale, which discounts some of the PS4's greatest retro games and remasters. Combined, there's hundreds and hundreds of PS4 games on sale, which is a bit overwhelming, especially considering there's a great amount of filler involved. That said, if you're looking for the deals that are the best of the best, you've clicked on the right link.

Below, you can find the 25 best deals on the PlayStation Store this week. Of course, this isn't the 25 cheapest games on sale, rather it's the best deals, which takes into consideration price, discount, and how new and prominent the game is.

(Photo: Capcom)

ASSASSIN'S CREED ODYSSEY -- $14.99 -- Normally $59.99 BATMAN: ARKHAM COLLECTION -- $18 -- Normally $59.99 BLASPHEMOUS -- $14.99 -- Normally $24.99 (2019 release) BLOODSTAINED: RITUAL OF THE NIGHT -- $24 -- Normally $39.99 (2019 release) BORDERLANDS: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION -- $15 -- Normally $29.99 (2019 release) BULLETSTORM: FULL CLIP EDITION -- $6 -- Normally $39.99 CASTLESTORM DEFINITIVE EDITION -- $3 -- Normally $14.99 CONCRETE GENIE -- $17.99 -- Normally $29.99 (2019 release) DAYS GONE -- $19.99 -- Normally $39.99 (2019 release) DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED -- $4.49 -- Normally $29.99 DEVIL MAY CRY 5 -- $19.79 -- Normally $59.99 (2019 release) DEVIL MAY CRY 4: SPECIAL EDITION -- $7 -- Normally $24.99 DMD DEVIL MAY CRY: DEFINITIVE EDITION -- $10 -- Normally $39.99 DUKE NUKEN 3D: 20TH ANNIVERSARY WORLD TOUR -- $3 -- Normally $19.99 GRAND THEFT AUTO V: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION -- $14.99 -- Normally $29.99 MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $19.99 -- Normally $39.99 MASS EFFECT: ANDROMEDA – STANDARD RECRUIT EDITION -- $7.49 -- Normally $29.99 METRO REDUX -- $6 -- Normally $29.99 MIRROR’S EDGE CATALYST -- $4.99 -- Normally $19.99 PILLARS OF ETERNITY: COMPLETE EDITION -- $12.49 -- Normally $49.99 RESIDENT EVIL 2 -- $19.79 -- Normally $59.99 (2019 release) SUPERHOT -- $9.99 -- Normally $24.99 TEAM SONIC RACING -- $20 -- Normally $39.99 (2019 release) THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT -- $11.99 -- Normally $39.99 TOMB RAIDER: DEFINITIVE EDITION -- $4 -- Normally $29.99

(Photo: CD Projekt Red)

