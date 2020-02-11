Marvel United Reveals Infinity Gauntlet Expansion

Spin Master and CMON's new game Marvel United hits Kickstarter later today, but that didn't keep them from recently revealing a cool surprise for future backers of the campaign. CMON decided to give fans a taste of what's to come in the campaign and revealed a new expansion for the game, and as you can see below, it features none other than the Mad Titan himself Thanos. The Infinity Gauntlet expansion will feature a variety of new cards and new locations for players to utilize as they take on the Children of Thanos, who are attempting to track down the Infinity Stones. The set also includes slick-looking miniatures for Thanos, Proxima Midnight, Black Dwarf, and Ebony Maw, which you can see below.

The Infinity Stones are represented by cards that are placed in specific locations in the Masterplan deck, and when they come up the villains will attempt to collect them. If they manage to take back all six the campaign is over, but if the heroes can keep them out of his hands the final battle will be much easier.

That said, even with a few stones Thanos is still quite deadly. At the end of the game Thanos will face you down with the Infinity Stones he's managed to collect, so even if he's just got one, don't expect him to go down like a chump.

(Photo: CMON/Spin Master)

The good news is the heroes will be able to unlock Power-Up cards along the way to even the odds, and if they can manage to unlock them they can use those abilities during the final battle with Thanos.

(Photo: CMON/Spin Master)

We can't wait to see more from the Infinity Gauntlet expansion, and you can find out more when the campaign kicks off at 3 pm EST later today. The campaign will run through Wednesday, March 4th, and if it hits its goal it will be delivered to backers and retail in the fall of 2020.

You can check out even more about the game on the official Kickstarter page right here. More of our Marvel United coverage can be found here,