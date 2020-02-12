Amazing Black Cat Cosplay Has Us Excited for Marvel's Spider-Man 2
The greatest debate of 2018 was Team Black Cat vs. Team Mary Jane. In Marvel's Spider-Man, Peter Parker has two love interests, Mary Jane, who is Spider-Man's main love interest, and Black Cat, a less conventional love interest of the web-swinger. Ultimately, in the game, Peter chooses Mary Jane, though Black Cat doesn't really leave him with a choice. All of this is to say, Black Cat was a major character in the game, and the subsequent DLC. And she's also one of the most popular characters for cosplayers to recreate.
The latest to take a stab at the world-renowned cat burglar is Anny, also known as CrunchyCupcake, a cosplayer and streamer who has built a following for her terrific cosplays of characters from series like Overwatch and League of Legends. And like her previous cosplays, CrunchyCupcake has absolutely nailed Black Cat, who sports a new, but familiar look in Marvel's Spider-Man.
„I'm dangerous, buddy, don't you forget that." #BlackCat from Spider-Man

You guys decided in my latest InstaStory so here we go: more BlackCat! 🖤 It's always so fun to slip into different characters and bring them to life. ✨ Somehow I ended up cosplaying more of arrogant / evil characters than good cuties. 🧐 2020 will be a change I guess hehe ~

📸: @vyn_photo
"Quiet as a Cat, Sneaky as a Spider." #BlackCat from Spider-Man.🕷🐱

Maybe you've seen it on her profile already but Lisa blessed me with the first photo of our Photoshoot at FBM and I'm just in awe ❤️😍 I'm always so surprised how things look so different on photos than how it actually looked like. I love it!!! 🥰

📸: @vyn_photo
Of course, one of the hardest parts about recreating Black Cat isn't the costume, which is pretty straight-forward, but capturing the character's demeanor, which constantly beguiles Peter Parker in the game.
Speaking of the game, at the moment, there's been no announcement of a sequel, but development of the project has seemingly been in the works since -- at least -- January 2019.