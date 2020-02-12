Mortal Kombat 2's Epic Live-Action Commercial Is Still Very Good

The 1990s were a special time for video games, and it is specifically hard to argue that it wasn't the most popular decade for Mortal Kombat, the fighting game franchise. 1993's Mortal Kombat II, developed by Midway at the time, seems particularly popular after following up on the hit original title. How big was Mortal Kombat at the time? Well, how popular does a franchise have to be to get a cheesy live-action commercial?

The commercial, which you can check out below, has been making the rounds online again, and for good reason: it's so bad that it's good. At the time, this was probably considered extremely good just in general, but in hindsight, it is... less so. It broadcasts the decade it comes from with every frame.

It's hard to pick out just one bit to highlight here, but we'll try. Some choice scenes include: Scorpion emerging from sand, Baraka's face, the cutting back and forth from what appears to be an actual snake to a man in Reptile makeup, Baraka's face, the flip with the camera shenanigans, and Baraka's face.

🐉The epic TV commercial for Mortal Kombat II🐉 pic.twitter.com/41AEUmAi13 — NBA Jam (the book) is OUT NOW in print + digital (@nbajambook) February 12, 2020

Had you seen the Mortal Kombat II commercial before? Are you excited about anything Mortal Kombat coming up -- either the reboot film or the video game series? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The last of the currently revealed DLC fighters, Spawn, is set to arrive on March 17th for early access, and March 24th is his full release. The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on January 15, 2021. The current cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan in an unnamed role, which some speculate to be Johnny Cage. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.