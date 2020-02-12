PlayStation's New Valentine's Day Promo Video Is a Wild Throwback to Weird Ads

This Valentine's Day, PlayStation invites anyone and everyone to "feel the power of PlayStation." A new promo video from the video game company features an increasingly strange situation where a team of commandos investigates some sort of underground bunker only to find... well, you should really check it out yourself to find out.

If you truly want to spoil yourself rather than watch the brief promo video, the short version is that several military-looking folks explore what appears to be an abandoned underground facility, guns drawn, only to find what appears to be some kind of sinister server room. Inside said room, what appears to be dozens of PlayStation 4 consoles are directly connected to beating hearts filled with some kind of glowing blue liquid. It is, in a word, disturbing. "Feel more than love this Valentine's," the video's description reads.

The PlayStation brand is no stranger to bizarre commercials, of course, with the PlayStation 3's baby ad standing out as being especially odd. For the most part, PlayStation has seemingly played it a bit safe over the past several years, but maybe that's all about to change. In the golden age of social media, after all, "extremely strange" can also equal "extremely viral."

What PS4 games make your 💙 race? pic.twitter.com/g2s4TAxgAA — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 12, 2020

What do you think of PlayStation's new promo video? Does it make you want to actually play PlayStation video games? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The PlayStation 5 is set to release this coming holiday season, though no definitive release date has been announced as of yet. Exact specifications and features are rumored to be revealed soon rather than later. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation as a whole right here.