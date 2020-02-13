Marvel's Avengers Gets a SteelBook Pre-Order Bonus

Marvel's Avengers from Square Enix is possibly one of the most anticipated games of 2020. As such, a number of retailers will likely have pre-order bonuses to entice gamers, but an exclusive SteelBook case just might be an early favorite! The SteelBook will be a pre-order bonus from Best Buy, and it features artwork drawn by veteran Marvel artist Mark Brooks. The case features the game's six playable characters, with Ms. Marvel standing front and center, and Avengers Tower looming in the distance. The back of the case has not been revealed as of this writing, so it will be interesting to see if it features any hidden secrets.

The art used on the SteelBook cover was revealed by Brooks back in October as a promotional poster for the game. It was initially used to promote the announcement of Ms. Marvel as the game's sixth playable character, but has seemingly been recycled for the Best Buy exclusive cover. Interestingly enough, SteelBook fans actually have two different options for the game. The Earth's Mightiest Heroes Edition of the game features a multitude of extras, including a SteelBook case featuring the Avengers logo. Since anyone that pre-orders the game from Best Buy gets an exclusive SteelBook featuring Mark Brooks' art, fans that purchase the EMH Edition from Best Buy might actually get two different SteelBooks for Marvel's Avengers!

In Marvel's Avengers, Earth's Mightiest Heroes disband following a tragedy that the world blames them for. Five years later, super heroes have been outlawed (in a plot point reminiscent of Marvel's Civil War), but the team must reassemble to save the world. Players can do so solo, or team up with other players in online co-op. So far, the only villains officially revealed for the game are Taskmaster and Abomination, so it will be interesting to see who the game's major villain is. Considering fans were kept in the dark regarding most of Spider-Man's foes right up until the release of Marvel's Spider-Man, it could be a bit of a wait before fans know!

Marvel's Avengers is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia on September 4th.

