Sonic the Hedgehog Build-A-Bear Revealed

Paramount and Sega's new Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to hit theaters tomorrow, but before that happens, toys maker Build-A-Bear is jumping aboard the hype train by giving Mr. Needlemouse the Build-A-Bear treatment. Available online today, and hitting stores in North America tomorrow, the premium plush is a great gift for any hardcore fan of the speedy blue hedgehog.

"Try to keep up! Sonic the Hedgehog is ready to move fast in this awesome collector's gift set," reads an official product description. "It includes a Sonic the Hedgehog stuffed animal with his signature red shoes and plush gold ring. Get ready to roll and surprise any Sonic fan with this action-packed gift!"

If you want just the plush, you will need to fork over $29, however, if you want his shoes and his Golden Ring wristie, you will need to hand over an extra $9.50 and $7.50, respectively. In other words, for the complete set, you will need to splash $46, which is a standard price point for Build-A-Bear. Further, there's also the option to add a sound and scent to the plush.

Here comes the BOOM! Sonic The Hedgehog is available online today. In stores in North America tomorrow!

US: https://t.co/twYGFeNw8z UK Web: https://t.co/TbP1Q5mwXj pic.twitter.com/KcoUHXTyoB — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) February 13, 2020

In addition to North America, the toy will also be available in the United Kingdom, but only via the web. Beyond these two regions, there's been no word of any additional availability.

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to hit theaters tomorrow. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the movie, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the film by clicking right here.

"After the very dramatic outcry when the first trailer for the film was revealed, it seems almost improbable that the Sonic the Hedgehog movie even exists," reads the opening of our review of the movie. "If it was possible for the internet to hate-scream at something enough to obliterate it entirely through WiFi, the original Sonic would have been proof of that power. But it didn’t; the studio listened and made changes and now they’ve delivered a very video game-accurate version of the character and I’m happy to report that the movie itself is totally watchable, thanks largely to Ben Schwartz’ magical take on the title character."