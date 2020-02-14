Pokemon Home: The Internet is Obsessed With Poke Boy

Pokemon Home's helpful mascot might be the best part of the new app. Earlier this week, the Pokemon Company released Pokemon Home, a new cloud-based storage service that allows players to transfer Pokemon between Pokemon games. As part of the new service, the Pokemon Company also introduced two new characters - the bizarre Grand Oak and the delightful Poke Boy. Poke Boy appears to be a digital version of Ball Guy, the mascot of the Galar Pokemon League that handed out rare Poke Balls like they were candy just for talking to him. But while Ball Guy was draped in mystery (he apparently wasn't affiliated with the Pokemon League at all), Poke Boy appears to just be a helpful digital construct created to help out Pokemon Home users. Players can visit Poke Boy whenever they'd like simply by accessing the help screen on the Nintendo Switch version of the game. Unfortunately, Poke Boy doesn't pop up on the mobile app, as it uses a centralized help page.

Pokemon fans seem to have taken to Poke Boy quite quickly, perhaps even faster than they did for any other NPC character in the Pokemon franchise. You can check out some of their reactions below: