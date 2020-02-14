5 AAA PS4 Games Currently on Sale for $5 or Cheaper

Gaming on PS4 is an expensive hobby, especially if you like to play games right as they release. However, if you can be patient and wait awhile to play games, the hobby isn't nearly as expensive. In fact, gaming can be pretty cheap if you have the pluckiness to patiently wait for a game to go on sale for 40 or 50 percent off, or, if you wait long enough, 75 or 85 percent off. That said, if you're a bargain hunter, then you clicked on the right link. Over on the PlayStation Store, there's currently hundreds of games on sale. Some of them are filler games, while others feature underwhelming discounts, but there's still plenty of deals to be had, including some pretty great ones. For example, there's currently a few AAA games on sale for $5 or less. How long they will be $5 or less, is unclear, but right now you can grab a few notable games from this console generation for dirt cheap, so if you like any of the following games, be sure to jump on them sooner rather than later.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided "The year is 2029, and mechanically augmented humans have now been deemed outcasts, living a life of complete and total segregation from the rest of society. Now an experienced covert operative, Adam Jensen is forced to operate in a world that has grown to despise his kind. Armed with a new arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and augmentations, he must choose the right approach, along with who to trust, in order to unravel a vast worldwide conspiracy." Price: $4.49 -- Save 85 percent

Batman: Return to Arkham "Return to Arkham and experience two of the most critically acclaimed titles of the last generation - Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, with fully remastered and updated visuals. Batman: Return to Arkham includes the comprehensive versions of both games and includes all previously released additional content." Price: $4.99 -- Save 75 percent

Mirror's Edge Catalyst "Follow Faith, a daring free runner, as she fights for freedom in the city of Glass. What appears to be an elegant, high-tech city on the outside, has a terrible secret hidden within. Explore every corner from the highest beautifully lit rooftops to the dark and gritty tunnels below. The city is huge, free to roam and Faith in at the center of it all. Through the first-person perspective, combine her fluid movement and advanced combat with the city's surroundings to master the environment and uncover the conspiracy." Price: $4.99 -- Save 75 percent

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition "The Definitive Edition of the critically acclaimed action-adventure has been rebuilt for next-gen consoles, featuring an obsessively detailed Lara and a stunningly lifelike world. Endure high-octane combat, customize weapons and gear, and overcome grueling environments to survive Lara's first adventure." Price: $4.49 -- Save 85 percent