Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Vinyl Album Pre-Orders Set to Open February 14th

There are two things the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has long been known for: its blazing speed, and its music. While the former requires no explanation, younger fans might be surprised to discover that the Sonic franchise has a history of great music. Composer Masato Nakamura's classic tracks remain as catchy today as they were in the early '90s, and the series has continued to feature highly memorable songs. It remains to be seen if the Sonic the Hedgehog movie soundtrack will prove equally timeless, but those who do enjoy the film's score will be happy to know that it will be available on vinyl February 14th, starting at 12 p.m. EST.

The album is being released by Enjoy the Ride Records, and can be found in four different variations, based on retailer. The general retail version comes in a gold color meant to evoke the game's rings. That version will also be available on the company's website alongside another variant, based on Sonic's spin-dash move. FYE will have a solid blue color, while Zavvi will offer a clear vinyl with blue and red splatter.

Sonic has seen a number of vinyl releases over the years, covering the soundtracks for various games in the series, including Sonic Mania, and Sonic CD. Lately, collectors of video game music have been able to find a number of vinyl releases for classic games, albeit in limited quantities. Late last year, fans were given the opportunity to purchase soundtracks based on Konami's Metal Gear franchise, as well.

Pre order for our #SonictheHedgehog Movie Vinyl Relesse starts TOMORROW (2/14) at Noon ET #GottaGoFast pic.twitter.com/4aSO686lTT — Enjoy The Ride/Toons (@EnjoytherideRES) February 13, 2020

Unfortunately, releases like these tend to be rather niche, and fans should not be surprised to find out that stock will be limited, as a result. The FYE release will be limited to 750 copies, the retail release will have 500 copies, the Enjoy the Ride version will get 300 copies and the Zavvi version will be limited to 200 copies. If fans want to get their hands on a copy of the album, they'll certainly want to follow Sonic's advice: Gotta go fast!

