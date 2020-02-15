Fortnite Crosses the Line With Newest Emote

Fortnite is officially out of control. This past year, it's been mega crossover after mega crossover that has seen the free-to-play battle royale game intermingle with the likes of Stranger Things, Borderlands, Batman, and even Star Wars. Meanwhile, Epic Games continues to experiment with the game, its story, and its over-the-top live events. And so far, it's done all of this pretty masterfully. However, recently, it crossed the line with its newest emote, which lets player rick roll each other. Yes, that's right, Fortnite has added a rick rolling emote, complete with the music of Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley.

What's most surprising about the emote is not that Epic Games did it -- it's exactly what they would do -- but that it features the official music. However, while the emote would be nothing without the music, the music is also copyrighted, and is leading to YouTube videos featuring the emote being demonetized and claimed right and left, which of course is causing quite the uproar.

There is now a Never Gonna Give You Up Emote in Fortnite! Grab it while you can from the item shop. @fortnitegame #fortnite #TikTokGaming #GamingLoop pic.twitter.com/Nlio9CThYU — Rick Astley (@rickastley) February 15, 2020

As you would expect, the Fortnite community doesn't know what to make of the game's most ambitious crossover yet. Some are excitedly spending those v-bucks, some are laughing, some are confused, and others aren't happy.

Man why does Fortnite keep ruining such classics!? 🤬 — N. (@BreakUntoThee) February 15, 2020

Congratulations! I may not like Fortnite, but having your iconic dance moves forever immortalized in one of the most popular games ever is a big deal! — Apocalypso #ShantaeForSmashDLC (@Jaded_Shades) February 15, 2020

I LOVE THIS — Advy 🏆 (@AdvyStyles) February 15, 2020

Just a quick heads up. This new Fortnite emote will get your youtube videos demonetized and it's costed creators thousands of $$ already.

❤️+♻️ to spread awareness — Flea (@FleaYT) February 15, 2020

I try to avoid tweeting about Fortnite, but I can't deal with the fact that this is an emote now. I promise you I haven't edited the audio. pic.twitter.com/ovP2ZddwTu — Norah /// stan ʎɥsoןs (@NorahWasTaken) February 15, 2020

