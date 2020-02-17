Fire Emblem: Three Houses Voice Actor Perfectly Portrays Claude in This Excellent Cosplay

Of the various voice actors behind Nintendo's Fire Emblem: Three Houses -- and there are a whole bunch -- the voice of Claude, Joe Zieja, is one of the most interactive. Zieja's been chatting and interacting with fans pretty much from the start, and he has basically embraced his role as lord and leader of Golden Deer house in its entirety. That includes, but is not limited to, a solid focus on memes and the like. But now, Zieja has taken things a step further to cosplay an almost perfect rendition of his character's timeskip look.

"Here's the first public look at my Claude cosplay shoot, photos by [Maureen Price]," Zieja recently shared on Twitter. "Thank you all so much for all your support - fans make this stuff worth it for us actors. Thank you for being part of the story - more pictures to come!"

While it's not technically a spoiler itself to see Zieja as timeskip Claude as the character has been featured in various trailers since the game was announced, there is no telling what else you might find on Zieja's social media. If you've not finished Fire Emblem: Three Houses, or want to remain in the dark as to its recent DLC, it's best to be a little careful where you poke around.

You can check out Zieja as Claude, in all his glory, below:

WOO! Here's the first public look at my Claude cosplay shoot, photos by @MaureenAPrice. Thank you all so much for all your support - fans make this stuff worth it for us actors. Thank you for being part of the story - more pictures to come! #FireEmblem #FireEmblemThreeHouses pic.twitter.com/iRDOWjUKLx — Joe Zieja (@JoeZieja) February 16, 2020

The AMAZING Failnaught bow was 3d printed and painstakingly panted by @HabiteerWS - how awesome is it!? — Joe Zieja (@JoeZieja) February 16, 2020

What do you think of Zieja's Claude? Would you want to see more Fire Emblem: Three Houses voice actors cosplay as their characters? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is currently available on Nintendo Switch. The biggest content update to date recently released as part of the game's Expansion Pass DLC, and it adds a secret fourth house that must be explored via a side story campaign. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fire Emblem: Three Houses right here.

