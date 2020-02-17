The Witcher: Henry Cavill Is All Smiles in Behind-the-Scenes Photo

The first season of Netflix's The Witcher might be done and dusted, so to speak, at this point, but there's still plenty of information coming out about the show, both in terms of Season 2 production material and behind-the-scenes stuff from what's already available on the screen. Case in point, Season 1 director Marc Jobst recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, where the actor is all smiles despite the inclement weather.

Minor spoilers for the first season of Netflix's The Witcher follow. You've been warned.

The photo, which you can check out below, appears to catch Cavill in full Geralt gear on a rainy, gloomy day of shooting. Given the setting and how Cavill is laid out, it would appear to have been taken while shooting scenes near the end of the first season. At that point in the first season, a wounded Geralt is picked up by a peasant after taking on several monsters near the site of a Nilfgaardian attack. He's brought back to the man's home, and just barely misses seeing Ciri there. He ends up wandering into the woods, and ultimately meets her there for the first time.

Here's how Netflix describes the series:

"Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together."

The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season, which appears to be currently filming. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.

