New Coral Nintendo Switch Lite Now Available to Pre-Order on GameStop

Today, Nintendo announced a brand new color of the Nintendo Switch Lite, which debuted last year as a cheaper alternative to the base Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it revealed that it's adding a fourth color option for Nintendo gamers, Coral, which gives the console a light pink look. Beyond the new paint job, there's nothing new or notable about the new variation, but many are saying it's the best looking Nintendo Switch Lite skew yet.

For those that don't know: the Nintendo Switch Lite is the handheld-only version of the Nintendo Switch version. In addition to being only playable in handheld mode, it's smaller, has a better battery, a smaller screen, and a few other minor differences.

"Introducing Nintendo Switch Lite, a new version of the Nintendo Switch system that’s optimized for personal, handheld play," reads GameStop's official product description. "Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system at a great price. With a built-in +Control Pad, and a sleek, unibody design, Nintendo Switch Lite is great for on-the-go gaming. Nintendo Switch Lite is compatible with popular games such as Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and more. If you’re looking for a gaming system all your own, Nintendo Switch Lite is ready to hit the road whenever you are."

The Nintendo Switch Lite -- Coral version -- will be available on April 3, 2020 for $200. Below, you can read more about the console, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features.

Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming at a great price

For every member of your family, there’s a member of ours

Optimized for personal, handheld play, Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system

Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built-in +Control Pad

Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch™ games that support Handheld mode

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch, click here. Meanwhile, as you wait for the pretty pink new Nintendo Switch Lite to drop, don't forget there's plenty of Switch games releasing this week that are worth playing in the meantime. You can read all about them courtesy of our latest "Out This Week."

