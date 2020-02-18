Nintendo Adds New Nintendo Switch Lite Color to Lineup

The Nintendo Switch Lite, which is already extremely colorful as far as Nintendo consoles go, is about to get even more so with the addition of a new color to the console's lineup: coral. Nintendo announced the new addition today, and its release date is a lot sooner than you might think.

More specifically, the coral color joins the already available Nintendo Switch Lite lineup of gray, yellow, and turquoise on April 3rd. As with other Nintendo Switch Lite consoles, the coral color will retail for $199.99. As for why Nintendo decided to add a coral-colored version of its handheld-only Switch console to its offerings, there's no telling. It does looks pretty dang adorable, however.

The addition of the coral color to the available lineup does seem to imply that Nintendo isn't averse to adding even more as time goes on. One of the more colorful bits of the Nintendo Switch that folks seem to have fun with are the Joy-Cons, and considering that the Lite's controls are baked right into the hardware, that option isn't really available here, so maybe Nintendo will just keep adding colors as time goes on.

You can check out what the coral version of the Nintendo Switch Lite looks like, in all its glory, below:

A new splash of color joins the #NintendoSwitchLite lineup! The vibrant and playful coral Nintendo Switch Lite system arrives on 4/3! pic.twitter.com/bZwdrPMm1R — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 18, 2020

What do you think of the new Nintendo Switch Lite color? Are you excited to pick up the coral version of the console when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The coral color of the Nintendo Switch Lite system is set to launch on April 3rd with an MSRP of $199.99, which is standard for the Nintendo Switch Lite. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are, otherwise, both currently available wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Nintendo Switch Lite right here.

