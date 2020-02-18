Pokemon Home: Here's What You Get For Completing the National Pokedex

Pokemon HOME users will get a unique gift for completing their National Pokedex. Last week, the Pokemon Company released Pokemon HOME, a new cross-platform cloud storage service that allows players to store and trade Pokemon using their mobile device and Nintendo Switch. The service is "led" by the new character Grand Oak, who expresses his desire to complete the National Pokedex when players first open up the app. However, what he doesn't say is that players will get a unique gift for completing a "Living" National Pokedex - a complete collection of every Pokemon in existence. Anyone who successfully has all 890 Pokemon species in Pokemon HOME at the same timewill get the Original Color Magearna, a variant version of the Mythical Pokemon that has never been publicly available. While Magearna is usually a metallic steel color, Original Color Magerarna is decked out in a color scheme of red, white, and gold.

While multiple players have reported getting the Original Color Magearna as a reward for completing their National Pokedex, some users have noted that they have to physically move all their Pokemon one box to the left and then back to the right to unlock the reward. This seems to be a glitch in Pokemon HOME and should be corrected in future versions.

Of course, completing the National Pokedex may prove to be quite difficult as it requires players to have every Mythical Pokemon species, some of which haven't been available for several years. Although players can obtain a few Mythical Pokemon by playing games like Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire or the Pokemon: Let's Go games, you may end up waiting a while to fill any holes in your collection. Luckily, Pokemon HOME does not require players to have every variant version of a Pokemon (such as their regional exclusive forms or Pokemon with gender differences) in order to qualify for getting Original Color Magearna.

Pokemon HOME is available to download now on the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

