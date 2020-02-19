PlayStation Giving Away Special New PS4 Goodies for Free

Sony Interactive Entertainment is currently giving away some free goodies to PS4 gamers, and right now, there's no strings attached to said freebies. More specifically, PlayStation has released not one, but two new special PS4 themes. And right now, both are currently free, though it's unclear how long this will remain the case. Both themes are part of Sony's new "PlayStation Player Celebration" initiative, but only one is dynamic. The other is static, which is the opposite of dynamic. This means, it doesn't move, but like the dynamic theme, the static one features a slick design.

The latter of the two is on the cleaner side, and features the iconic PlayStation symbols -- square, triangle, cross, and circle. It's pretty simple, so if you like your PS4 themes to be clean and not busy, it's going to be for you. Meanwhile, the other (dynamic) theme pays homage to the great PS4 exclusive of this generation, such as Uncharted 4, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Now, as you may know, Sony announced these themes a few days ago, and at the time they were attached to trophy milestones. In other words, it appears this could be a mistake, which means you should cop sooner rather than later if either tickle your fancy.

apparently these themes are going to be available for the PlayStation Player Celebration event...but they're already out now on US PSN https://t.co/YFpBn3yOWg pic.twitter.com/yq18itIOCT — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 19, 2020

It's also worth pointing out that some users have expressed that there's no option for them to purchase and download the themes, only wishlist them. Meanwhile, others have noted that neither of these two options are possible. In other words, if you fall into either of these categories, you're not alone.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the PS4, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the console -- and everything related to it -- by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you able to download these themes?

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!