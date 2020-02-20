New Amazon Sale Features Big Deals on Last Year PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One Games
Following yesterday's big PlayStation Store sale, Amazon is currently discounting a slew of PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games, and within this new round of discounts is a ton of savings on 2019's biggest and best games, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Borderlands 3, Death Stranding, Kingdom Hearts III, A Plague Tale: Innocence, The Outer Worlds, and more. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long these discounts will be live, so if you see anything you like, be sure to cop it sooner rather than later.
Below, you can view all the notable discounts on last year's biggest releases. It's important to note that because each of the games featured are relatively new, the discounts aren't as deep as you would see for games several years old. However, on Amazon, this is the cheapest many of the titles have been since Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- $40 -- PS4 - Xbox One
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III -- $30 -- PS4
- Borderlands 3 -- $24 -- PS4 - Xbox One
- The Outer Worlds -- $34 -- PS4 - Xbox One
- Days Gone -- $24 -- PS4
- Death Stranding -- $50 -- PS4
- A Plague Tale Innocence --- $20 - $30 -- PS4 - Xbox One
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses -- $50 -- Nintendo Switch
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- $43 -- PS4 - Xbox One
- Devil May Cry 5 -- $26 - $34 -- PS4 - Xbox One
- Resident Evil 2 -- $25 - $34 -- PS4 - Xbox One
- Anthem -- $12 - $14 -- PS4 - Xbox One
- Kingdom Hearts III -- $19 -- PS4 - Xbox One
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint -- $20 -- PS4 - Xbox One
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 -- $3 - $15 -- PS4 - Xbox One
- Need for Speed Heat -- $40 -- PS4 - Xbox One
- Crackdown 3 -- $19 -- Xbox One
- Far Cry New Dawn -- $16 - $24 -- PS4 - Xbox One
- Mortal Kombat 11 -- $30 -- PS4 - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
- Dead or Alive 6 -- $17 - $20 -- PS4 - Xbox One
- Tropico 6 -- $30 -- Xbox One
- World War Z -- $20 -- PS4 - Xbox One
- Gears 5 -- $30 -- Xbox One
- The Sinking City -- $24 -- Xbox One
- The Dark Pictures Anthology - Man of Medan -- $18 -- PS4 - Xbox One
- Greedfall -- $40 -- PS4
- Concrete Genie -- $17 -- PS4
- Vampyr -- $30 -- Nintendo Switch
As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, if you're looking for the latest releases in gaming, don't forget to check out our latest "Out This Week."
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!