Final Fantasy Inspired Testament Game Launches on Kickstarter

Tabletop fans are always looking for that next great game to dive into, and if you're also a fan of Final Fantasy, then Japanime Games and LionWing's upcoming Testament might be just the game for you. The game is live on Kickstarter now, and has already reached its funding goal of $25,000 and surpassed it, currently sitting at $32,000. That said, there are two other stretch goals currently available, one of which adds a 5th character to the mix, so if you haven't checked it out yet here's the rundown on what you can expect from the monster hunting cooperative game.

Testament is a fully cooperative monster hunting game designed by Yasushi Kuro Kuroda, who also created Unicornus Knights and The Ravens of Thri Sahashri. During play, you and up to 4 players will make their way through six stages, each one ending in a difficult boss battle, which also have their own rules that demand you work together as a team.

When we say difficult, we aren't kidding either, as the designers say that the game is so punishing that less than twenty percent of players will clear all of its stages on the first attempt, with some unable to even clear the first level, so expect a challenge.

(Photo: Japanime Games)

You'll take these monsters down with tactical combat and a skill tree that allows you to customize your character to your playstyle. Testament takes inspiration from MMORPGs, especially games like Final Fantasy XIV, so roles like Tanks, damage dealers, healers, etc will be familiar to fans of the genre.

It doesn't hurt that the game looks beautiful, and it will feature artwork from over 30 Japanese artists, including Iro and Kokozu, and you can check out the game's gorgeous cover art above.

(Photo: Japanime Games)

You can find the official description for Testament below, and the full rulebook can be found here.

A cooperative monster-battle board game for 1-4 players developed by veteran designer Kuro.

Create your own hero by choosing from 4 distinct playable characters and assigning them unique combat abilities from an available 42 Skills.

Battle 80 enemy types across 6 stages and square off against a massive boss at the end of each stage.

Engage in a combat system that has multiple decision points and emphasizes team coordination, skill synergy, and cunning tactics.

Play one-off scenarios or one larger campaign complete with character-leveling.

Survive the game's deadly foes!

Indulge in breathtaking artwork from over 30 Japanese artists including Iro and Kokozu.

Are you excited for Testament? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!

