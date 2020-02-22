5 PS4 Games Currently on Sale for $5 or Cheaper

Apart of the newest round of PlayStation Store sales, there's currently five pretty good PS4 games for $5 or cheaper. Between the new "Essentials" sale and the "Big in Japan" sale, there's well over 500 PlayStation 4 games currently discounted for a limited time. Within these new sales are some pretty dirt cheap PS4 games, including some of the generation's biggest releases and some of its best hidden gems. So, if you're a bargain hunter, you've clicked on the right link.

Now it's important to note if you're looking for the latest games, then this isn't your link. None of the latest big games are going to be cheaper than $5 already. In other words, most of the games below are at least a couple years old, but that doesn't make them any less great or the deal any less impressive. Further, it's unclear how long these games will be positioned at this price, so if you see something that tickles your fancy, be sure to cop it sooner rather than later, otherwise you may miss out.

Lastly, it's also worth pointing out that we don't get any kickbacks from this. Gaming is an expensive hobby. The point of this article is to save us all some money, which we'll especially need this year with so many great games like Cyberpunk 2077, The Last of Us Part 2, and Final Fantasy VII Remake releasing.