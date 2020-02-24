Atlanta FaZe Win Call of Duty League Atlanta Home Series

With Call of Duty League 2020 officially in high gear, Atlanta FaZe has already set a record, becoming the first team in league history to win a championship at home! FaZe set that record in a stunning, three-game sweep of the Florida Mutineers. The win puts Atlanta FaZe in second place overall, behind the Chicago Huntsmen. Chicago very nearly faced FaZe in the finals, but they came up short in a surprise upset loss against the Mutineers in the semifinals, 5-2. Two weeks ago, the London Royal Ravens also had an opportunity to take a Home Series win as the host, but the team came up short against the Hunstmen.

While FaZe finished off the Mutineers handily, they very nearly missed making the finals. In the semifinals, the team found themselves down 2-0 against the Minnesota ROKKR. FaZe came back, however, with a surprise reverse sweep, finishing off Minnesota 5-2.

Atlanta was a clear favorite heading into the series, but many predicted they would face-off against Chicago in the finals. Had Chicago managed to finish off Florida, they would have had the opportunity to win two Home Series tournaments in a row. While many on Atlanta were focused on winning the tournament, some really hoped the series would come down to FaZe versus Huntsmen. Before the tournament, MajorManiak told the Call of Duty League website that a win against Chicago would be an opportunity to “prove our place as the top dog for the entirety of the year.”

Regardless of who FaZe faced in the finals, their accomplishment is impressive, nonetheless. The tournament win solidifies their spot as one of the league's top teams, and makes them one of the teams to watch this season, especially when the inevitable match-up against Chicago does happen. The tournament win gave FaZe 50 CDL points, putting them just 20 points shy of first place. There are 12 CDL teams in total, and the Top 8 move on to the playoffs at the end of the season.

