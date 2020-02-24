15 Nintendo Switch Games on Sale for Less Than $15

Gaming is one of the more expensive hobbies out there. To alleviate this, many digital storefronts have frequent and massive sales, such as Steam and the PlayStation Store, the latter of which just dropped a special new promotion featuring over 500 discounts on PS4 games. That said, one storefront that is still lacking in this department is the Nintendo Switch eShop, which is stingy in terms of both the quantity and quality of discounts.

Saving money on Nintendo Switch games isn't easy, but it's not impossible. Currently, there are a few hundred games on sale over on the eShop, and while most are underwhelming discounts or for filler games, there are some good deals to be had. Below, you can see some of the more notable of these deals. More specifically, 15 games for $15 or less.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle -- $15 Trials Rising -- $10 -- 2019 release Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 -- $12 Sonic Mania -- $10 South Park: The Stick of Truth -- $15 Valiant Hearts -- $5 Sonic Forces -- $10 Aragami: Shadow Edition -- $15 Rayman Legends -- $10 Dragon Ball FighterZ -- $15 Child of Light -- $5 Hello Neighbor -- $15 Darkwood -- $10 -- 2019 release Grip -- $10 -- 2019 release The Final Station -- $10

There's not many games here you can go wrong with, however, there are probably a few games here that you may not recognize. For example, Darkwood, which is one of last year's best horror games. Meanwhile, The Final Station -- despite a simple aesthetic and gameplay loop -- is one of the better digital-only games of the generation. In other words, if you don't recognize a game here, don't hesitate to check it out further. Hidden gems are often the best gems.

If none of these games tickle your fancy, don't forget that there's plenty of new games releasing this week that may. For more on these games, be sure to peep our latest Out This Week, which gives the rundown on numerous new releases. Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch, peruse all of our past and recent articles on the console by clicking right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.