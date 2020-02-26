Logitech and Herman Miller Team Up to Create High-End Gaming Furniture

Logitech G announced a new partnership with Herman Miller this week to create new high-performance furniture geared towards gamers with the hopes of reaching “advanced solutions” for their needs. The two companies will use their respective expertise in technology and comfort to research and build furniture that’s intended to be used by those involved with esports, streaming, or even those who just spend a lot of time playing games otherwise. Multiple furniture products are expected to result from the partnership, and the first of these will be a new gaming chair which is scheduled to launch some time in Spring 2020.

The companies announced their partnership on Wednesday by laying out the goals they hope to achieve together and setting the release window for the first product releasing within the next couple of months. Both Logitech G and Herman Miller will be working with esports organizations such as Complexity Gaming, TSM, and NaVi among others to help discern what the gaming furniture should look and feel like.

Herman Miller said on the furniture company’s landing page for the collaboration that it’s “spent more than 100 years perfecting the science of sitting” and is now ready to channel that experience into gaming solutions.

We know chairs. @LogitechG knows gaming technology. And our exclusive new partnership is bringing science-backed ergonomics to gamers everywhere. Watch this space for more, and read about our partnership here: https://t.co/oHA1miJgBF pic.twitter.com/J0VOaZht5t — Herman Miller (@HermanMiller) February 26, 2020

“Collaboration is at the heart of our DNA,” Herman Miller said. “From product designers to medical specialists, we’ve always worked with experts to help us create the best designs possible. That’s why we’ve partnered with Logitech G.”

Peter Kingsley, the chief marketing officer at Logitech G, said the unique partnership will give gamers the furniture products they deserve.

“Logitech G is committed to creating the best gear for gamers,” Kingsley said. “We make that possible through a unique collaboration process between our design and engineering teams, partners and our customers to translate needs and capabilities into products that gamers love. Herman Miller was the obvious choice for us to partner with given their more than 100 years of expertise. Together we will deliver amazing products with advanced ergonomics, comfort and performance that gamers deserve.”

Keep an eye on the Herman Miller site and the companies’ social media accounts in the leadup to Spring 2020 to see what’s planned for this first gaming chair and beyond.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.