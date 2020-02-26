Free PlayStation Plus Games for March Announced

Sony confirmed on Wednesday the pair of free PlayStation Plus games its users will get in March. Those two games are Shadow of the Colossus, the remade game from Bluepoint Games, and Sonic Forces, a game which lets players control not only Sonic the Hedgehog but also as custom heroes inspired by parts of the Sonic series. This confirmation of March’s free games follows a leak from an ad which appeared to reveal the next set of free PlayStation Plus games ahead of schedule, and this official reveal has proven that initial leak to be accurate. The games will be available starting on March 3rd.

The games aren’t much of a surprise due to the leak, but many people who saw the games early were hoping the leak would be accurate anyway. Shadow of the Colossus’ PlayStation 4 remake captivated players all over again when it was brought to the modern console, and if you held out on it before or never experienced the original at all, March will be your opportunity to do so.

Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces are your free PS Plus games for March. Details: https://t.co/RDbMTtskgZ pic.twitter.com/g0ldKXzj4l — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 26, 2020

“Tales speak of an ancient realm where Colossi roam the majestic landscape,” a preview of the remake said. “Bound to the land, these creatures hold a key to a mystical power of revival — a power you must obtain to bring a loved one back to life. Shadow of the Colossus is a breathtaking journey through ancient lands to seek out gigantic beasts. Armed with only a sword and a bow, explore the spacious lands and unearth each Colossus, presenting a unique challenge to test your wits, determination, and skill.”

Alongside Shadow of the Colossus is Sonic Forces, a Sonic the Hedgehog game where players can play as different versions of Sonic and their own custom characters.

“In Sonic Forces, the evil Dr. Eggman has conquered much of the world with help from a powerful and mysterious new villain named Infinite,” Sony said. “Now, you must assist Sonic and build an army to reclaim the world as they fight against chaos and destruction. Defeat enemies with blazing speed as Modern Sonic, catapult past perilous platforms as Classic Sonic, and create your very own Custom Hero Character equipped with a variety of powerful gadgets.”

These free PlayStation Plus games will be available on March 3rd. Bioshock: The Collection, The Sims 4, and Firewall Zero Hour will be available until March 2nd.

