Tales From the Loop Releases First Trailer

Amazon has posted the first trailer for Tales From the Loop, a new television series based on the works of Simon Stålenhag. Earlier today, Amazon Studios released the first trailer for Tales From the Loop, a new sci-fi series starring Rebecca Hall (The Town), Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones), and Paul Schneider (Parks & Recreation). The series is based on the artwork of Stålenhag, an acclaimed Swedish artist whose work features a mix of mundane day-to-day life and futuristic robots and mega-structures. Stålenhag created a backstory for his artwork based around the Loop, a massive particle accelerator that allowed for the creation of massive robots and other scientific advancements.

Tales From the Loop also drew inspiration by the RPG of the same name, which was also inspired by Stålenhag's artwork. Players of Tales From the Loop created kid characters set in a world filled with fantastic and strange things, but where everyday life was dull and uninteresting, and the adults were out of touch. The tone of the game drew comparisons to Stranger Things, especially as both were set in the 1980s and featured secrets based around government facilities. Tales From the Loop also spawned a sequel game Things From the Flood, which delved more deeply into the secrets of the world.

Although Stålenhag's art is set mostly in Sweden, Amazon's new series appears to move the setting to the Midwest and is set in the "present" day. Despite that, several scenes from the trailer are Stålenhag pieces come to life, and the tone of the trailer seems to match the mystery that his artwork inspires.

Tales From the Loop will debut on Amazon Prime on April 3rd. You can check out the tabletop RPG here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.