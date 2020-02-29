Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Player Kills Teammate in Hilariously Unfortunate Fashion

You can get some pretty incredible moments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Whether it's an insane clutch in Search and Destroy, a squad wipe, or an unlikely no-scope, Call of Duty is often a game where skill and luck meet in unbelievable fashion. That's a big reason why so many people play the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game months after release. Complimenting these moments are times where the wheels fall off, bad luck rules, and chaos and hilarity ensue. Today, we have the latter, courtesy of Reddit user flappyhappy123.

Taking to Reddit, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare player shared one of the funniest moments I've seen of the game yet, which explains why it shot up to the top of the game's Reddit page. In this moment, the player shoots a care package with a rocket, causing it to go flying up in the air, and by the time it comes down, one of the player's unfortunate teammates, unaware of what's going on, is right in its way. Almost like it was scripted, the care package falls on the teammate, killing them.

That's not all though. After this happens, another teammate -- with perfect comedic timing -- slides in, knowing that the teammate would want his team to press on. The video then concludes with a classic Call of Duty dance.

A moment like this doesn't say anything about a game's quality, but it is moments like this that are part of the allure of multiplayer, where something crazy is inevitable. Better yet, if you play the game enough, eventually you'll get a moment that will earn you some silver and gold on Reddit, which is why we play video games in the first place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

