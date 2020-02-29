PlayStation Plus: Last Chance to Get February's Free PS4 Games

Tomorrow is March 1, which means time is running out for you to download and reserve your free PlayStation Plus PS4 games for the month of February. As you may remember, unlike some months, February's PlayStation Plus free game offering is incredible, and actually includes five games. That's right, time is running out to download BioShock: The Collection, Firewall Zero Hour, and The Sims 4 for free. The most former includes one of the greatest trilogies in all of gaming. Meanwhile, the middle of the three is one of the highest-rated and most popular PlayStation VR games. And of course, The Sims is one of the biggest series in gaming, and quite easily one of the biggest time sinks on the console.

That all said, it's important to remember all of these games are only free if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription. Further, if you dump your PlayStation Plus subscription, then you won't be able to play these games. However, if you join back up, they will be waiting for you in your library.

As you may know, come March, the games will be replaced with the remaster of Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces. These games should be available very soon, and once they are made available for free, the above games will return to their normal price.

Below, you can read more about February's free games, as well as check out trailers for each:

BioShock: The Collection: "Return to the cities of Rapture and Columbia and experience the award-winning BioShock franchise like never before. BioShock: The Collection retells the epic journeys of the BioShock universe beautifully remastered in 1080p. BioShock: The Collection contains all single-player content from BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, all single-player add-on content, the 'Columbia’s Finest' pack, and Director’s Commentary: Imagining BioShock, featuring Ken Levine and Shawn Robertson."

The Sims 4: "Unleash your imagination and create a unique world of Sims that’s an expression of you! Explore and customize every detail from Sims to homes, and much more."

Firewall Zero Hour: "In Firewall Zero Hour, choose from one of 12 contractors hired by anonymous contract handlers and work as a team to either protect or obtain valuable data, housed on a laptop and located in dangerous locations around the globe."

In addition to these free PlayStation Plus games, don't forget that plenty of brand new games released this week on PS4. You can check out all of these games, courtesy of our newest Out This Week. Meanwhile, if you want to know what's ahead for PlayStation, then peep our new article that provides a rundown on every single confirmed PS5 game so far.

