10 PS4 Games Currently $10 or Cheaper

In addition to a fantastic new "Deal of the Week," the PlayStation Store currently features a wide range of great discounts on some equally great PS4 games. As you will know, gaming is an expensive hobby, which means you have to take advantage of the deals when they come, especially outside of the holiday season, where great discounts are sometimes hard to come by. This week, there's currently 10 great games on sale for $10 or less. Of course, none of the games here are the newest releases, which won't be under $10 for awhile. However, what we do have is some of the better and most notable games of the past few years from big series, like Batman: Arkham, Metal Gear, and Mafia. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long these games will be on sale, so if you see something you like, be sure to cop it sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, if none of these games tickle your fancy, don't forget that plenty of new games dropped this week that may do just that. You can check out all of these new games via our latest Out This Week.

METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN "Taking place nine years after the events of MGSV: Ground Zeroes and the fall of Mother Base, Snake a.k.a. Big Boss, awakes from a nine year coma. The game resumes the story in 1984, with the Cold War still as the backdrop, which continues to shape a global crisis. Snake’s journey takes him into a world where he is driven by a need for revenge and the pursuit of a shadow group, XOF." Price: $4.99

BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT "In the explosive finale to the Arkham series, Batman faces the ultimate threat against the city he is sworn to protect. The Scarecrow returns to unite an impressive roster of super villains, including Penguin, Two-Face and Harley Quinn, to destroy The Dark Knight forever. Batman: Arkham Knight introduces Rocksteady's uniquely designed version of the Batmobile, which is drivable for the first time in the franchise. The addition of this legendary vehicle, combined with the acclaimed gameplay of the Batman Arkham series, offers gamers the ultimate and complete Batman experience as they tear through the streets and soar across the skyline of the entirety of Gotham City. Be The Batman." Price: $9.99

MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF MORDOR – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION "Fight through Mordor and uncover the truth of the spirit that compels you, discover the origins of the Rings of Power, build your legend and ultimately confront the evil of Sauron in this new chronicle of Middle-earth." Price: $9.99

MAFIA III "1968. New Bordeaux. After years of combat in Vietnam, Lincoln Clay knows this truth: family isn’t who you’re born with, it’s who you die for. When his surrogate family, the black mob, is wiped out by the Italian Mafia, Lincoln builds a new family and blazes a path of military-grade revenge through the Mafioso responsible." Price: $9.99

THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – BLOOD AND WINE "Welcome to the land of summer, a remote valley untouched by war. The land of wandering knights, noble ladies and magnificent wineries. What better time to visit than now, when this kingdom of virtue is torn apart by a series of savage massacres! Geralt of Rivia, a legendary monster slayer, takes on his last great contract. Blood and Wine offers over 30 hours of adventure, where beauty clashes with horror, and love dances with deceit." Price: $7.99

LITTLE NIGHTMARES "Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover. Reconnect with your inner child to unleash your imagination and find the way out!" Price: $4.99

TRIALS RISING "Explore over-the-top action and physics-bending motorcycle racing in the latest entry in the Trials franchise. With over 125 new tracks, Trials Rising is easy to pick up and play, challenging to master, and offers the best multiplayer racing experience ever." Price: $9.99

YU-GI-OH! LEGACY OF THE DUELIST "Relive past Dueling glory against Yu-Gi-Oh! characters from the past and present! Compete against other players online with your custom deck, then challenge them in Battle Pack Draft and Sealed Play!" Price: $9.99

LEGO HARRY POTTER COLLECTION "The LEGO Harry Potter Collection brings LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 to the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system for the first time with both top-selling videogames remastered on one disc! This compilation unites the creative prowess of LEGO and the expansive world of Harry Potter, with an exciting journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, puzzle-solving, lessons, dueling and much more for players of all ages to enjoy." Price: $7.99