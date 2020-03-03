This Borderlands Mad Moxxi Cosplay Looks Like a Screenshot From the Game

Mad Moxxi is easily one of the most memorable characters in the Borderlands franchise. A staple of the series for some time now, it makes sense that Moxxi would be a favorite among Borderlands fans, and that certainly extends to cosplayers, as well. Okkido Cosplay's take on the character might be one of the best, however. She truly brings the character to life, with some really impressive details that make her photos look like actual screenshots from the Borderlands franchise. Her take was so impressive, in fact, that her interpretation of Moxxi was voted the Best Cosplay of 2019, by Cosplay Hungary.

The costume created by Okkido Cosplay is a perfect match for Moxxi's, but it's the painted details that really make the photos shine. Since the first entry in the series, the Borderlands franchise has been known for its unique graphic style, somewhat similar to cel-shading, but still very much its own thing. According to developer Gearbox, the games use hand-drawn textures that are then re-colored in Photoshop, in an effort to create something akin to comic art. The painted details on Okkido Cosplay's photos perfectly evoke that style.

Moxxi has gained some increased relevance thanks to the recent release of Borderlands 3's first DLC pack, Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot. While Moxxi has had a number of ex-lovers and ex-husbands, Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot finds the character struggling to get over Handsome Jack, who died at the end of Borderlands 2. In order to truly bring an end to her grief, Moxxi decides to steal the remnants of his casino, the Handsome Jackpot. Naturally, the DLC tasks Vaunt Hunters with doing the dirty work for her, as the casino is still over-run with Hyperion security forces.

In addition to Moxxi, Okkido Cosplay has cosplayed as several other video game characters, including Mortal Kombat's Kitana and Mileena. More of her cosplay photos can be found on Instagram at @okkidocosplay.

Are you a cosplayer? What video game characters have you cosplayed as? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.