The Witcher: So Who Is Kim Bodnia's Vesemir?

Netflix finally revealed who would be taking on the role of the beloved Vesemir in season 2 of The Witcher, who will be played by actor Kim Bodnia. While Vesemir was mentioned once in season 1 of the show, we never actually got to meet him, but it is assumed that Geralt will be heading to Kaer Morhen in season 2, and when he does we will finally get to meet Vesemir in the flesh. Fans of the games and the books have a good idea of Vesemir is, and more will get a chance to meet him in Netflix's anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, but for those who haven't had a chance to check out the source material or just want a refresher on why the character matters, we've got you covered with a handy rundown on who Vesemir is, why he's important to Geralt, and why we can't wait to see him pop up in the show.

Obviously some spoilers are coming from the games and books, so if you want to go into season 2 without spoilers you've been warned. Granted, some stuff is going to change in the show most likely, so you're probably fine.

Vesemir is one of the oldest living Witchers around, and he was actually present at the building of Kaer Morhen, a fortress that housed the Witcher School of the Wolf. Unfortunately, he was also around for when Morhen was attacked by an angry mob and ended up being one of the only survivors. That greatly depleted the ranks of the school and would start the march towards not only Vesemir becoming Grand Master of the school but also the school's inability to create new Witchers.

Before that happened though Vesemir was approached by a sorceress named Visenna, who had a young son named Geralt. She gave Geralt over to Vesemir and the school to train as a Witcher, and from that point on Vesemir became a father figure and mentor to Geralt. Geralt would become one of the last Witchers to be created at Kaer Morhen though thanks to the machinations of King Radovid, as the Witchers with knowledge of the Trial of Grasses were all massacred.

Since then Vesemir has helped keep Kaer Morhen standing in between trips out and about, and he becomes immensely important once more after Geralt brings Ciri to train with him at Kaer Morhen, leading to a big discovery regarding Cirilla, but that's a story for another time.

As for the games, Vesemir plays an even bigger role in CD Projekt Red's series, including a significantly important one in Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, where he sacrifices himself to save Ciri and turns the tide in that final heroic action.

So, that's what you need to know about Vesemir, and you can find the official description for Netflix's The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now

