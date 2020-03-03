Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution Is Releasing on More Platforms Soon

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, the Yu-Gi-Oh! game currently available for the Nintendo Switch, is releasing on more platforms quite soon. Konami announced late last year that the Yu-Gi-Oh! game would be coming to other platforms besides the Switch in the future, but it wasn’t known at the time when that release would happen beyond some time in 2020. We now know thanks to Konami’s latest update on the status of the game that it’ll be releasing for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on March 24th. With it comes more cards and other content with an update planned for the Nintendo Switch version to put that same content on the game’s original platform.

Konami announced the wider release of the game on Tuesday with a trailer that showed off some of what’s waiting for those who pick it up for the first time on other platforms. With over 10,000 cards available in the game and tons of fan-favorite duelists to play as, the game is regarded as the “most comprehensive” Yu-Gi-Oh! game by Konami.

The PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions will release with new content included to supplement the already massive list of cards in the game, though it wasn’t specified what exactly that content would be. Whatever it is, those who already have the game on the Nintendo Switch will get the content as part of a free update.

Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution has been getting more content over time since its release on the Nintendo Switch, and to give an idea of how much has been added since then, it was previously touted as a game which had over 9,000 cards as opposed to the over 10,000 it’ll soon have.

“Build your Deck from over 9,000 cards and take on the most iconic Duelists from the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe,” a description of the game from Nintendo’s site reads. “Relive the stories from the original animated Yu-Gi-Oh! series through Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V, and challenge the newest generation of Duelists from the virtual world of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS!”

As the name suggests, this game features Link Monsters, the unique type of card which allows players to summon more than one monster from their Extra Deck. Having over 10,000 cards in the game means those Link Monsters are joined by tons of other cards as well, so even if you’re not familiar with Link Monsters, there’s much more in the game you’ll probably recognize.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on March 24th.

