Xbox Games With Gold's New Free Games Now Available

Xbox Games With Gold's newest free games are now available. More specifically, you can currently download both Batman: The Enemy Within - The Complete Season and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 for free. The latter is available, for free, until March 15, while the former will be available until the end of March. And that's it. There's no strings attached. As long as you're an Xbox Gold subscriber, both games can be copped for free, and played as much as you want, as long as you remain subscribed to the service.

The former is an Xbox One game that debuted back in 2017 -- via Tetalle -- to decent critical acclaim. Meanwhile, the latter is an Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility. It debuted back in 2014 to decent critical acclaim as well, though it was certainly divisive among fans of the classic Konami series.

In addition to these two games, Call of Cthulhu on Xbox One is also available for free, and will remain so until March 15. After this period, it will return to normal price, which goes for the games above and their respective availability windows as well.

Too many games, not enough months. Check out March’s Games with Gold: https://t.co/ObTtgsF6f1 pic.twitter.com/lsw30E3gfg — Xbox (@Xbox) March 1, 2020

Below, you can read more about each game, as well as check out a trailer for Batman: The Enemy Within - The Complete Season:

Batman: The Enemy Within - The Complete Season: "In this latest chapter from the award-winning studio behind Batman - The Telltale Series, both Bruce Wayne and Batman will be forced into precarious new roles. The Riddler has returned to terrorize Gotham City, but his gruesome puzzles merely foreshadow an even greater crisis. With the arrival of a ruthless federal agent and the return of a still nascent Joker, Batman must navigate uneasy alliances while Bruce Wayne undertakes a perilous series of deceptions. Which of Batman’s new allies will you choose to trust? And how deep into the darkness will you let Bruce descend?"

Castlevania: LoS 2: "In Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Dracula returns once again, weakened and yearning release from his immortal bonds. Facing a new powerful threat, He must reacquire his old powers and only his castle holds the key. However, the famed Belmont clan also seek his ultimate destruction."

If neither of these games tickle your fancy, don't worry, there's plenty of games dropping this week that may do just that. For more on these new releases, check out our latest Out This Week. Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things Xbox One, click here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.