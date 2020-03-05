Bayonetta 3 Producer Addresses Concerns About the Nintendo Switch Game

According to PlatinumGames, there's nothing to worry about in regards to Bayonetta 3. Since its announcement, PlatinumGames and Nintendo have been extremely quiet about the Nintedo Switch exclusive, and it's starting to worry some fans looking forward to the third installment of the critically-acclaimed character-action series. That said, according to PlatinumGames executive vice president and producer on the game Atsushi Inaba, there's no need to worry.

“(Laughs.) There’s nothing to worry about at all," said Inaba when asked if there's any reason to worry about the game by Gematsu. "There’s nothing to worry about. Things are going very well. Really, there’s nothing to worry about.”

As alluded to, PlatinumGames and Nintendo have been unusually quiet about the trilogy cap piece. We first heard about the sequel back at The Game Awards 2017. Since then, we haven't seen or even heard anything of consequence about the game, which suggests either it is having some type of development issues or it was announced way too early.

In fact, we haven't heard anything of even slight consequence about the game since April 2018, when the aforementioned Inaba said that the sequel is not only trying to do something new, but is a turning point for the studio, which perhaps suggests why development is taking so long.

“Obviously when they announced that they were doing Bayonetta 3, they got an incredibly kind, supportive reactions about that title," said Inaba at the time via a translator. "Inaba-san himself is producing that. Obviously Kamiya-san is going to provide some feedback from the Bayonetta 1 angle, since he was the director on that. But for Inaba-san, Bayonetta 3 represents a turning point for the company in how they make games. And so Bayonetta 3, for taking a linear forward progression action game, they really want to do something new, add in new gimmicks, new ways to play the game, and then he walked it back a bit, and said, ‘Wait a second, I can’t even really talk about the job for us.’ So let’s pretend you didn’t hear that, because right now we don’t know, maybe it will be something different. However, for them, they see this as a key point to design the game because obviously Bayonetta 2 was a fantastic title, but they need to make sure this is leaps and bounds above that even.”

Bayonetta 3 is in development for the Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date.

