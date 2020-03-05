My Hero One's Justice 2 Trailer Shows Off Its New Heroes

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for the upcoming video game My Hero One's Justice 2 that showcases a bunch of the non-U.A. heroes and students that are new to the sequel. That includes, but is not limited to, Gang Orca, Fat Gum, and Camie Utsushimi, but the most brutal of the bunch looks to actually be Sir Nighteye, All Might's former sidekick.

For the most part, all of the characters line up with their appearances in the manga and anime, respectively, although this video game might mark the first truly extensive experience with Camie's Glamour Quirk, which allows her to create illusions via a smoke-like substance she emits. Additionally, her fellow Shiketsu High School student Seiji Shishikura is just as creepy here with his Meatball Quirk as he is everywhere else, so at least that's intact.

The students and staff from U.A. High aren't the only ones who are ready to go PLUS ULTRA! #MyHeroOnesJustice2 WATCH our new trailer for MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2 and prepare to fight for your justice when it releases on March 13th! Pre-order: https://t.co/rZV6ZUIQtu pic.twitter.com/sXsezNl8Az — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 4, 2020

What do you think of what we've seen of My Hero One's Justice 2 so far? Any particular characters you're excited for? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here's how Bandai Namco describes My Hero One's Justice 2 on its website:

"The battle for justice continues, but this time the fight gets bigger, badder, and more quirkier in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2. Based on the hit anime series, all of your favorite characters return in this 3D arena fighter that pits heroes and villains in the ultimate test for righteousness.

"Play through the anime and experience memorable fights as you relive iconic scenes. Pick up after the finish of MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE and see what happens to Deku and the class at UA.

"The cast from MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE are back and they’re now joined by newly added characters from the series. With 40 playable characters, build your dream team with your favorite hero or villain. Fight to build up your PLUS ULTRA meter and pull off quirks in special combos that goes beyond!"

My Hero's One Justice 2 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the My Hero Academia franchise right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.