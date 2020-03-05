Xbox Game Pass Getting Major Exclusive This Month

Xbox Game pass is getting a major exclusive this month on both PC and Xbox One. As you may know, while there's no big PS4 exclusives dropping until April and May -- which is when Final Fantasy VII Remake and The Last of Us Part 2 release, respectively -- there is a big Xbox exclusive dropping very soon. More specifically, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is releasing this month, and it will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. In other words, when the game drops on March 11, it will be available for free to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

As you may know, all Xbox Game Studios' games release right onto Xbox Game Pass at launch. So, if you play a lot of Xbox's first and second-party output, then the service quickly pays for itself. Further, unlike third-party additions, there's no reason to worry about these games ever leaving the service.

For those that don't know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription that runs at $10. In other words, it costs $120 year. However, it can often be found at rates much cheaper than this. As a subscriber to it, you get unlimited access to its vast library of games that's kept fresh through weekly additions and subtractions. On top of this, you get additional perks like the ability to play some games early and exclusive discounts.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is set to release worldwide on March 11 via the PC and Xbox One. Below, you can read more about it:

"The little spirit Ori is no stranger to peril, but when a fateful flight puts the owlet Ku in harm’s way, it will take more than bravery to bring a family back together, heal a broken land, and discover Ori’s true destiny," reads an official pitch of the game. "From the creators of the acclaimed action-platformer Ori and the Blind Forest comes the highly anticipated sequel. Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast world filled with new friends and foes that come to life in stunning, hand-painted artwork. Set to a fully orchestrated original score, Ori and the Will of the Wisps continues the Moon Studios tradition of tightly crafted platforming action and deeply emotional storytelling."

