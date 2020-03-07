Marvel United Opens Up One More Chance to Grab the Game

Cool Mini or Not (CMON) and Spin Master Games knocked it out out of the park with Marvel United, as the Kickstarter raised $2.87 million over the course of the 22-day campaign. That unlocked a host of stretch goals, expansions, and additional heroes and villains for the game, making it an even better value than it was when the game initially launched. If you missed out on getting your copy of the game and want to change that, have no fear, because late pledges are now open for the game, though it is only for a limited time, so you'll want to act fast. A pledge of $60 will net you the core game and all 44 stretch goals, with the Kickstarter exclusive included. You can also make a $190 pledge to get all of that plus the six expansion packs and over 70 game pieces, which includes 45 exclusive to Kickstarter.

You can also wait for the game to hit retail to grab it of course, but some of those Kickstarter exclusives won't be offered at retail, so if you want everything this is the only way to make sure you get it.

Here's the full rundown of heroes available in the game.

Core Heroes: Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, and Iron Man.

Core Villains: Taskmaster, Ultron, and Red Skull.

Stretch Goal Heroes: Nick Fury, Hawkeye, Iron Fist, Mockingbird, Luke Cage, Moon Knight, Black Cat, War Machine, Ms. Marvel, Shang Chi, Blade, Ant-Man, Wasp, Jessica Jones, Venom, She-Hulk, Ghost Rider, Howard the Duck, Drax, Mantis, Okoye, Falcon, Vision, Nova, Scarlet Witch, Elektra, Daredevil, America Chavez, Spider-Man 2099, Squirrel Girl, Doctor Strange, Punisher, Spider-Woman, Quicksilver, and Nebula.

Stretch Goal Villains: Corvus Glaive, Bullseye, M.O.D.O.K, Carnage, Hela, Kingpin, Baron Zemo, Dormammu, and Rhino.

You can find the official description for Marvel United below.

"It’s time to become the Heroes you were always meant to be! Designed by Eric M. Lang and Andrea Chiarvesio, Marvel United is a fast-paced cooperative game where players take control of Marvel Super Heroes and band together to thwart the master plans of the most dangerous Villains in the universe. With an all-new visual take by Edouard Guiton, brought to life in fantastic sculpts, Marvel United will challenge you and your friends. Only by standing united will you have any chance of victory!"

Marvel United can be late pledged to right here. Make sure to check back right here for more Marvel United coverage, and you can follow me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.