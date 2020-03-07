New Nintendo Switch Horror Game Leaked

A new Nintendo Switch game has leaked, courtesy of PEGI, the rating board that rates your games if you live in Europe. More specifically, a new rating from the rating board for Goosebumps: Dead of Night has surfaced online. According to PEGI this game is not only coming to Nintendo Switch, but Xbox One and PC. That said, there's no mention of PS4 or any additional platforms, nor is there any mention of when the game will come to these platforms.

What there is though is a description of the game. Unfortunately though, it's incomplete, so it doesn't provide the greatest amount of detail on the game, but it does reveal some salient details about the leaked title.

"Based off the books by R.L. Stine, you play as the young Twist in this survival horror game," reads the description. "Hiding from monsters, solving puzzles and shooting gummy bears, Goosebumps Dead of Night will surely bring..."

In addition to providing this description of the game, the rating board -- as you would expect -- provides a rating for the game, which warns of violence, horror, and bad language.

"This game has received a PEGI 12 because it features moderate violence, realistic violence of a minor nature towards human characters, and scenes of a horrific nature that younger players may find disturbing," reads the warning. "Not suitable for persons under 12 of age."

At the moment of publishing, nothing has surfaced that points to when this game will be revealed, but the rating itself does suggest it will happen soon. When a game is rated like this, it's usually because it's not far away from releasing. In other words, not only will this game probably be announced soon, but it will probably drop this year at a budget-friendly price point.

That said, if horror games aren't your style, don't worry, plenty of new games released this week that may be more your speed. You can check out all of these new releases via our latest Out This Week. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment letting us know what you think. Would you be interested in playing a Goosebumps game on Nintendo Switch?

