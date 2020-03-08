Bethesda on Fallout 76: "Just Because It Didn’t Go Well Doesn’t Mean It Was Wrong to Try Something Different"

Fallout 76 was one of the hottest messes of this entire console generation. While the game has recovered a bit, it -- and everything around it -- was a complete mess for months and months. Alongside games like Anthem and Star Wars Battlefront, it's one of the biggest fumbles of modern gaming. That said, according to Bethesda's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communication Pete Hines, just because things didn't go well doesn't mean Bethesda Game Studios was wrong for trying to do something different.

Fallout 76 was and is the only multiplayer game made by the studio, and it shows. However, according to Hines, there was interest within the team to try and branch out and do something different. This doesn't mean it won't continue to make the games it's known for, but every once in awhile the team may try something different.

"It was definitely a reminder that anytime you try and do something pretty different....Like, we knew that there was risk, we weren't just doing the safe and narrow 'Let's just churn out single player Fallout or Elder Scrolls games every year or every other year,'" said Hines while speaking on We Have Cool Friends.

Hines continued:

"We tried something that was a pretty big change of change of direction for that studio. And just because it didn't go well doesn't mean you shouldn't do that, it just means you need to learn the lessons from what didn't work well so the next time you try something really different, hopefully you avoid some of those problems and issues."

As you can see, Hines suggests there could be a next time, but it looks like for now, this experimental stint is over for Bethesda Game Studios. Next up, it has Starfield. After that, The Elder Scrolls VI, both of which will be single-player role-playing games, which is what the studio is traditionally known for.

Speaking of The Elder Scrolls VI, a new rumor about the game has surfaced, claiming to reveal its release date, setting, and much more. Meanwhile, Starfield was also recently subject to a new rumor, which, among many things, revealed the game's alleged length.

H/T, Wccftech.

