On March 20th, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will finally arrive on Nintendo Switch. Fans have been waiting for the game with bated breath, but Nintendo will roll out a new promotion in the mobile game Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp to help tide fans over, in the meantime. During the promotion, players can score Nook, Inc. shirts (in two snazzy colors) and Nook Inc. banners. Players can also participate in the Fishing Tourney Island Excursion event, in which there will be special deserted island fish obtainable. As a result of their increased role in New Horizons, the Nook family will appear prominently throughout the Pocket Camp tie-in.

The Nook, Inc. shirts are a log-in bonus for the event, alongside three Leaf Tickets and Golden Snacks. Players are going to need those Leaf Tickets, as the Nook, Inc. banners will be a paid item. Players can also win exclusive new items in the Fishing Tourney, as well. In addition to the tie-in items, the game also has a new icon, featuring Isabelle, Tom Nook, and Timmy and Tommy.

All in all, it's a rather minor tie-in. Some fans had hoped to see a more significant crossover, or perhaps even connectivity between the two games, but Nintendo had previously announced that would not be the case. Still, it's a cute tie-in, and with New Horizons just over a week away, it could be the perfect thing to keep fans excited. Surprisingly, while New Horizons won't have any connectivity with Pocket Camp, it will have some with Animal Crossing: New Leaf and Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer. Patterns created by players in those games can be imported into New Horizons via the NookLink app.

The Nook Inc. representatives have arrived! Timmy, Tommy, and Tom Nook are ready to treat you to a sneak peek at the Deserted Island Getaway Package here in Pocket Camp! pic.twitter.com/gaHJYKtnuc — Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp (@Pocket_Camp) March 12, 2020

The Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp x New Horizons tie-in event is now live, and lasts until April 1st, at 10:59 p.m. While the items will only be available during that time frame, Nintendo has stated that they could become available again in the future.

Are you looking forward to Animal Crossing: New Horizons? What do you think about the current Pocket Camp tie-in event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

