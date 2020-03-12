Call of Duty: Warzone Update Fixes Big Exploit

Infinity Ward released a small update for Call of Duty: Warzone on Thursday to fix an exploit involving the gas circle that’d already been frustrating players. While the exploit in question wasn’t explicitly detailed by the developer, it appears to be the one that would’ve allowed players to continuously counter the closing gas ring by reviving teammates as soon as they go down. The problem has already led to people winning matches by stalling things out in the gas circle, though it appears as though that’ll no longer be possible now that the update has been released for all platforms.

The playlist update for Warzone was released on Thursday, according to Infinity Ward. The game’s received several small updates players will have noticed needed downloading before they can play, and one of those released recently fixed the gas ring exploit.

We’re rolling out a playlist update across all platforms that fixes an exploit where players could counter the gas ring while in Battle Royale. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) March 12, 2020

Warzone’s exploit which has apparently now been fixed can be seen in the video above where a YouTube user who goes by Steve shared an example of the exploit. With two players left on the team, the duo found themselves stuck outside of the safe zone and in the incoming gas ring. Instead of having to work their way back inside the area of play, they were able to constantly revive one another with just enough time between revives for the other person to get up with more help. The result was an eventual victory, even if it wasn’t a pretty one.

It wasn’t specified how the exploit was fixed, but many battle royale games have their closing rings do scaling damage to make them more lethal in late-game stages. If that wasn’t already what Warzone has in place, it’s probably the solution now.

A small patch was just deployed that fixes a bug that causes players to ‘lag’ or see hitching as they approach or attempt to interact with a Contract in Warzone. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) March 12, 2020

Another smaller update was released on the same day to fix some problems for players who were picking up contracts in Warzone. Picking up and completing these contracts is essential to earning a lot of cash and turning that money into Killstreaks and more and then hopefully winning a game.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available as a free-to-play battle royale game.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.