Fortnite's Next Championship Series Event Is Starting Soon

Epic Games confirmed this week that the Fortnite Championship Series is back on once again, and it’s scheduled to start later this month. The FNCS Chapter 2 Season 2 will begin on March 20th, Epic Games said, which means players have from now until then to round up a Duos partner to help them out during the tournament. Keeping in line with this season’s theme of spies and espionage, Fortnite players will be able to take part in a “training simulation” later this month before the actual competition begins so that they can get a feel for what to expect.

The FNCS is returning on March 20th, but it’s not open to just anyone. Players who want to participate must first have reached Champion League in the game’s competitive mode and must also have two-factor authentication enabled on their account. The first of those requirements will actually take some work, though it ensures a certain level of competitiveness during the event.

Fortnite is also splitting the competitive fields into two this season by dividing players up based on what platform they’re playing.

Calling all Agents! It's time to find your Duos partner for the #FortniteChampionSeries: https://t.co/lJDGk6cPda pic.twitter.com/9Yc6Aaw9o2 — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) March 9, 2020

“In this season of FNCS, there will be two tournament tracks: one for players on PC, and one for players on console and mobile,” Epic Games said. “Each track will have equal prizing and their own champions. Keep in mind, and this is mission critical, your Duos partner needs to be in the same platform group. This means that PC players cannot partner with console and mobile players.”

The first week of the competition does start on March 20th, but they’ll be going for much longer after that. According to the official rules for the FNCS Chapter 2 Season 2, the weeks of competitive matches will continue until April 19th when the Champion Series Grand Finals are held. Each week’s competitions before that will take place on different days depending on what region you’re playing in.

Fortnite’s big FNCS Chapter 2 Season 2 competition starts next week, so grab a Duos partner and get to practicing before then.

