This Unofficial Animal Crossing Mayor Maker Is a Delight

There is not much time left before Animal Crossing: New Horizons officially releases on Friday, March 20th, but that's still plenty of time to pine for the latest and greatest in the franchise from Nintendo. If you're unable to wait, however, there's plenty of distractions out there on the internet, including this delightful "Mayor Maker" from a fan that allows folks to put together excellent little self portraits of characters in the style of Animal Crossing. It's unofficial, but it'll have to do in this trying time.

You might have noticed some of these little Animal Crossing portraits going around before, but that initial online creator was taken down. The replacement has been up for over a week now, so it's probably not going anywhere at this point, but if you're looking to make adorable little profile pictures before New Horizons drops, better sooner than later, probably.

Comeback of my AC maker!✨🍃

Also I've updated it with new items! Can't wait to see your cute characters! https://t.co/PmcBQ6liJJ pic.twitter.com/ypOnAgnga2 — Shoujo girl ✨| 5 days till ACNH 🌴 (@Kyoosh) March 6, 2020

Here's how Nintendo describes Animal Crossing: New Horizons over on its official website:

"If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!

"Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!"

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to officially launch for the Nintendo Switch on Friday, March 20th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

