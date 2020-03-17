Pandemic, Other Popular Asmodee Games Get Price Bump

Asmodee will be increasing the price on dozens of their most popular games, including several versions of Pandemic. Earlier this month, Asmodee announced that it would increase the price on 27 of its most popular titles, including versions of Ticket to Ride, Pandemic, Settlers of Catan, and Arkham Horror. The price increases range from $5 to $10 per title, and will go into effect starting on May 1st. When announced, Asmodee noted that the price increases are related to "underlying cost inflation" over the past few years, a period during which Asmodee kept prices flat. Luckily, the price changes won't go into effect for another month and a half, meaning that gamers practicing social distancing and self-isolation can still pick up the games (Amazon) at their original price to play with their families or roommates.

Asmodee also announced that it was ending its practice of providing replacement parts for games to customers. While customers could get replacement parts directly in the past, they'll now be required to request a new copy of the game from their point of purchase, with retailers receiving credit for the returned game.

The price increase comes as Asmodee USA launches its own distribution system, allowing it to sell direct to retailers. While Asmodee previously sold direct to approximately 400 game stores, the new distribution system will allow Asmodee to sell to 2,100 retailers, causing changes in wholesale pricing, freight costs, and other business costs. In addition to Asmodee products, Asmodee will also sell non-Asmodee titles such as Exploding Kittens and Hellboy: The Board Game. Becoming a distributor puts Asmodee into direct competition with the five board game distributors already in the US market.

The full price changes are as follows:

Catan: $55.00 (originally $49.00)

Catan Ext: 5-6 Player $30.00 (originally $25.00)

Pandemic: $44.99 (originally $39.99)

Ticket to Ride: $54.99 (originally $49.99)

7 Wonders Duel: $34.99 (originally $29.99)

A Game of Thrones Board Game 2nd Ed: $64.95 (originally $59.95)

Arkham Horror: 3rd Edition: $69.95 (originally $64.95)

Arkham Horror: The Card Game: $44.95 (originally $39.95)

Captain Sonar: $54.99 (originally $49.99)

Carcassonne: $39.99 (originally $34.99)

Carcassonne Big Box 2017: $89.99 (originally $79.99)

Catan Exp: Seafarers: $55.00 (originally $49.00)

Catan Ext: Seafarers 5-6 Player: $30.00 (originally $25.00)

Catan Exp: Cities & Knights: $55.00 (originally $49.00)

Catan Ext: Cities & Knights 5-6 Player: $30.00 (originally $25.00)

Catan Exp: Traders & Barbarians: $55.00 (originally $49.00)

Concept: $44.99 (originally $39.99)

Dixit: $39.99 (originally $34.99)

HBO Game of Thrones Trivia Game: $44.95 (originally $39.95)

Mysterium: $54.99 (originally $49.99)

Pandemic: Legacy Season 1 (Blue Edition): $79.99 (originally $69.99)

Pandemic: Legacy Season 1 (Red Edition): $79.99 (originally $69.99)

Patchwork: $34.99 (originally $29.99)

Splendor: $44.99 (originally $39.99)

Star Wars Legion: Core Set: $99.95 (originally $89.95)

Ticket to Ride: Europe: $54.99 (originally $49.99)

Ticket to Ride: Rails & Sails: $84.99 (originally $79.99)

