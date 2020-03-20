Epic Games Store Reveals Its Next 2 Free Games

Epic Game Store has revealed its next two free games, which will be made available on March 26, and remain free until April 2. After this, they will be replaced with -- at least -- one new free game, possibly more. As for the games themselves, both are 2017 titles. The first is called Figment, which comes way of Bedtime Digital Games. The other is dubbed Tormentor x Punisher, which comes courtesy of E-Studio and Raw Fury. Until March 26 arrives though, neither of these games will be free. Rather, Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable will be. And that's it. There's no strings attached. If you're an Epic Games Store user -- which costs nothing -- you can download and play all of these games as much as you want because they are yours to keep.

For those that don't know: Epic Games Store offers at least one free game every week. Sometimes it offers two. Sometimes it offers even more. Usually these games are on the smaller side, but every once in awhile a bigger AAA game will be dished out.

Further, unlike similar offerings like PlayStation Plus, these free games costs you nothing. There's no subscription attached to them. As long as you maintain an Epic Games Store account, they are yours forever.

Below, you can read more about all of the aforementioned games, as well as check out trailers for each: