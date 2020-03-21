New PlayStation Store "Deal of the Week" Offers Big Savings on One of 2018's Best PS4 Games

Sony has revealed PlayStation Store's new "Deal of the Week," and it's for one of 2018's best PS4 games. More specifically, anyone can currently head over to the digital PlayStation storefront and grab the latest Assassin's Creed for 77% off. That's right, the PlayStation Store is currently offering Assassin's Creed Odyssey for $13.79, which is the cheapest it's ever been on the storefront. Meanwhile, the Gold Edition is also featured and on a 77% discount, which knocks it down to $22.99 from its usual price of $99.99.

In addition to the regular game, the Gold Edition comes with the Season Pass and a copy of Assassin's Creed III Remastered, which takes the game and gives it 4K visuals and HDR support. The former runs at $40, and includes six bits of story DLC that add to the already content-packed epic ancient Greek adventure.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long this offer will be available, so if you're interested in taking advantage of the limited time deal, be sure to act sooner rather than later. As mentioned above, this is the lowest the game has ever been on the PlayStation Store, however, it does semi often go on sale for roughly $20.

"Write your own epic odyssey and become a legendary Spartan hero," reads an official pitch of the game. "Forge your destiny in a world on the brink of tearing itself apart. Influence how history unfolds in an ever-changing world shaped by your choices."

In addition to PS4, Assassin's Creed Odyssey is also available on Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

"Assassin’s Creed Odyssey brings a lot of 'new' to the franchise," reads the opening of our review of the game. "RPG-driven dialogue wheel has made its grand appearance, as well as choosing between a male or a female protagonist, and chosen (and woo'd) romance options. Assassin's Creed appears to be in touch with their inner BioWare and just like their famous franchises such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age, Odyssey too will have resounding consequences regarding player-made choices."

In the most recent and related news, the release window of the rumored Viking-themed Assassin's Creed has reportedly been revealed. Meanwhile, Ubisoft has also expressed interested in bringing the series to ancient China.

