The Dishonored Tabletop RPG Is Now Available

Earlier this year, Modiphius Entertainment announced a new tabletop role-playing game set in the world of Arkane Studios' Dishonored franchise in partnership with Bethesda Softworks. While there was no definitive release date attached at the time of announcement, it would appear that today is the day: Dishonored: The Roleplaying Game is officially available now. Well, as a digital download, at least.

According to Modiphius, the physical version of the core rulebook will be available at the end of June, should there be no further disruption, and it is available to pre-order right now. The digital PDF is currently available for £15 (~$18) while the physical book is £34.99 (~$41), and anyone that buys the digital PDF now will receive a discount code for that price to be used for the print version.

You can check out the full cover for Dishonored: The Roleplaying Game below:

(Photo: Modiphius Entertainment)

"Award-winning rules developer Nathan Dowdell (Conan: Adventures in an Age Undreamed Of, Star Trek Adventures) has been adapting the 2d20 System for Dishonored, focusing on fast-paced storytelling and showcasing the strange powers of the Void and the ever-present Chaos mechanics — all under the banner of the new Momentum System," the original announcement read. "Modiphius assembled a team of talented creatives, led by Federico Sohns (Nibiru RPG), to bring the essence of Dishonored’s universe to the tabletop."

What do you excited to play a tabletop role-playing game based on the Dishonored video games? Are you going to wait for the print edition, or is the digital download enough for you? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Modiphius' Dishonored: The Roleplaying Game is now available via digital download. The print edition, as mentioned above, is available to pre-order, and is expected to launch at the end of June. The latest and greatest Dishonored video game from Arkane Studios, Dishonored 2, is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of tabletop gaming right here.

