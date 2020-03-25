Remake of 1998's Sin Announced

By Tyler Fischer

A remake of 1998's Sin is in development at 3D Realms and Nightdive Studios. Word of the remake comes way of Frederik Schreiber, the vice president of the former company. Unfortunately, this is where the salient details dry up. The VP of 3D Realms doesn't divulge any further pertinent details about the remake. In fact, there's not even an announcement trailer or teaser to accompany the news.

For those that don't know: Sin is a first-person shooter originally developed by Ritual Entertainment and published by Activision. At the time of its 1998 release, the game received mixed reviews and didn't sell very well, partially thanks to its proximity to the release of Half-Life. However, it did develop a hardcore cult-following.

"When the CEO of SinTEK Industries begins injecting the streets with a DNA-altering drug, it's time to reassess the laws of morality," reads an official pitch of the game. "When the same twisted biochemist plans to conquer the world with her army of mutated abominations, it's time to rewrite the golden rule. You are Colonel John Blade, head of the most prominent private protection agency in Freeport. Elexis Sinclaire is waging her holy war against the security industry...and you along with it. You've made a religion out of fighting crime. Now you're going to make Elexis pay for her sins."

As you would expect, fans of the retro shooter series are excited to see it get a new chance in a market that is pretty welcoming to nostalgic shooters right now.

As you may know, a remaster of the game is also in the works, and is currently scheduled to release sometime between late 2020 and early 2021.

