Dungeons & Dragons Teases Planescape With Unearthed Arcana Spells and Tattoos

A new set of Dungeons & Dragons spells has heightened speculation that the game will soon return to its other planes of existence. Earlier today, Dungeons & Dragons released a set of new spells and magic tattoos for public playtesting as part of a new Unearthed Arcana supplement. Most of the spells involve the summoning of various types of spirits, each of which have different abilities depending on their plane of origination and the type of spirit the caster summons. For instance, a player can choose to summon an Air, Fire, Water, or Wind spirit when the cast Summon Elemental Spirit, or they can choose to summon a Deceitful, Joyful, or Furious spirit when summoning a Fey spirit.

The new magic tattoos grant players special abilities, ranging from the ability to absorb a certain type of damage to storing and casting a particular spell. Several tattoos seem to stack well with certain classes - for instance, the Blood Fury tattoo gives its user critical hits on 19s or 20s, adds an extra 4d6 in damage to critical attacks, and allows the bearer to use their reaction to make an attack with advantage when they take damage. Each tattoo counts as a magic item and uses up one of a player's three attunement slots. Should a player choose to un-attune from their magic tattoo, the tattoo instantly disappears.

While not "official content," these spells continue a theme from past playtest content relating to various Elemental Planes and other planes included in Dungeons & Dragons cosmology. These planes have been part of Dungeons & Dragons lore since the game's earliest days and were explored in the popular Planescape setting back in 1994. Although Planescape was a popular series of books (and spawned the Planescape: Torment video game), D&D hasn't really revisited it since ending the line in 1998. Although many of the planes have made appearances in books since, it seems more and more likely that a full tour of the planes is coming soon.

You can check out the full list of new spells here. Let us know what you think about the content in the comment section or find me on Twitter at @CHofferCBus to chat all things D&D!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.