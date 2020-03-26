WWE HeroClix Wave 2 Sculpts Feature The Fiend, Becky Lynch, and More

WizKids hit the ground running with the newest set of HeroClix, which featured some of the biggest superstars in WWE, and now we've got a new look at the sculpts from the anticipated wave 2. The new photos come from Snaggles Gaming and Aaron Constantine Morgan, and while these aren't the final versions (they don't have their stats and the like on the dials) they are looking fantastic so far, and you can check out all the new sculpts starting on the next slide! While the wave 2 lineup hasn't been officially announced, it seems it will include superstars like The Fiend, Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat, Bayley, and more, and you can hit the next slide to check out the new sculpts up-close.

So far the lineup includes Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Ricky Steamboat, Bret Hart, Bayley, Finn Balor (Demon Version), Hulk Hogan, The Fiend, Kurt Angle, Mankind, Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura, though that doesn't mean there won't be more added to the lineup before the line is officially unveiled.

You can check out the official description for WWE HeroClix below.

"Prepare to bring fan-favorite WWE Superstars to your next HeroClix game in a big way! Build a team of your favorite superstars, battle against your friends, and become the champion! These figures will have a fresh-feel for HeroClix veterans and a rich thematic gameplay for beginners! WWE HeroClix even features NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN PAC Powers, specific to WWE!

Build a team of WWE Legends like "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Andre the Giant, or a team of today’s superstars like AJ Styles and Finn Bálor. Play out on-screen rivalries on the tabletop like Asuka versus Charlotte Flair! Relive the Attitude Era with The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin! With figures sold separately, it’ll be easier than ever to collect your favorites! *Starter Set required to play."

WWE HeroClix Wave 1 is in stores now. As for Wave 2, there's no release date as of this time.

Let us know what you think of the sculpts in the comments, or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE and tabletop!