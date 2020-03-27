Ubisoft Makes Critically-Acclaimed Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft has made one of its best games available for free, but time is running out to download it. More specifically, today is the last day to download Child of Light for free, because once 09:00 am your local time hits tomorrow, March 24, the game will return to its normal price. That said, if you're interested in taking advantage of the limited time opportunity, you will need to have the Uplay launcher, Ubisoft's own PC game launcher. That's right, unfortunately Ubisoft is only giving out the game for free on Uplay, which means it can only be downloaded on PC.

For those that don't know: Child of Light is a platformer meets role-playing game that hit back in 2014 to critical acclaim. In fact, it's widely considered one of the best releases of 2014. Not only did it stick out as a unique experience in 2014, but it sticks out in Ubisoft's catalogue, which features a lot of formulaic AAA action games.

"Aurora, a young girl from 1895 Austria, awakens on the lost fairytale continent of Lemuria," reads an official pitch of the game. "To return home she must fight against the dark creatures of the Queen of the Night, who have stolen the sun, the moon and the stars. At stake is not only Lemuria, but Aurora’s true destiny."

In addition to PC, Child of Light is available on virtually every modern platform. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

An Adventure Waits! -- Created by a talented team at Ubisoft Montreal using the UbiArt Framework, Child of Light is an RPG inspired by fairy tales complemented with a story carefully crafted in verse and rhyme. Step into a living painting, the breathtaking scenery of Lemuria is an invitation to explore a long lost world.

Enter the World of Lemuria -- Across your journey through Lemuria you will encounter many eccentric creatures, from spirits of the forest to talking mice to wicked witches and evil sea serpents. Discover a vast land with iconic locations and exciting dungeons that will evolve as Aurora regains the stolen lights.

Fight the Dark -- Battle enemies using an Active-Time Battle System alongside the firefly Igniculus and other members of Aurora’s party on their quest to recover the sun, the moon and the stars. Beat your enemies using a deep party system and the varied skill trees of your party. Play with a friend as both Aurora and Igniculus using the seamless drop-in drop-out cooperative multiplayer .

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.